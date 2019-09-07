Electrocution accident at Muharram procession claims four lives

KARACHI: At least four people died on Saturday in a Muharram procession in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area when an alam collided with overhead electricity wires.

The accident happened in Bhittaiabad neighbourhood of Gulistan-e-Jauhar area when an alam (flag) was being prepared for a 7th Muharram procession.

The alam accidentally collided with electricity, leading to the electrocution of four men.

The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital but their lives could not be saved.

Confirming the accident, rescue and police officials said the identity of the four could not be ascertained but their bodies were being shifted to the Jinnah hospital.

Another person injured in the accident was said to be in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the K-Electric, the sole power distributor in the city, expressed sorrow over the unfortunate accident.