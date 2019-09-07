Despite such accurate reporting on India how does global media get it so wrong in Pakistan, wonders nation

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR/QUETTA – How do the same international publications that resoundingly silence Indian propaganda by unquestionable, truthful, on-ground, authentic reporting manage to propagate anti-Pakistan propaganda through questionable, dishonest, imagined, false reporting in Pakistan, the nation collectively wondered over the past week.

Following The Dependent’s investigative probes into the nation’s musings this week, it has been learnt that the nation has struggled to answer this piercing question despite the puzzle being at the back of the collective mind.

“They unveiled blatant lies of the Indian government in Kashmir, but why do they spread lies against Pakistan in the tribal areas and Balochistan,” Islamabad-based engineer Yahya Mahmood posed the question to himself.

“The New York Times, BBC, and so many others, they admirably highlight the plight of minorities and marginalised groups in India, but at the same time claim that there are minorities in marginalised people in Pakistan as well. What do they gain from this?” wondered Sana Batool, a Karachi-based nutritionist.

“Probably the anti-Pakistan lobby is just too strong. After all, there is a global conspiracy against Pakistan,” Peshawar-based banked Talal Ahmed, pondered with certainty.

“Maybe they just need better journalists to work for them in Pakistan,” hoped unemployed Lahore-based journalist, Kashif Riaz.