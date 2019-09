LAHORE: Cafe Aylanto has been sealed on Saturday after several premium bottles of liquor were found on their premises.

As per details, the high-end cafe was allegedly serving whiskey to its customers.

In the pictures, it can be clearly seen that several bottles of whiskey have been found on the premises and later confiscated by the police.

As of yet, police arrested waiters and serving staff but no official statement has been provided about arresting the owner of the cafe.