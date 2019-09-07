Belly dance: Wooing investors in ‘Naya Pakistan’ way

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce has organised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Opportunities Conference and SCCI Business and Excellence Award in Baku, Azerbaijan, that featured belly dance performances.

The event that is being held September 4-8 in the Central Asian state is supposed to rope in foreign investors.

It may be noted here that the government and chambers of commerce have stepped up steps to bring investments to the country.

تبدیلی

نیا پاکستان

المعروف مدینہ کی ریاست

صوبہ خیبرپختونخواہ کے محکمہ سیاحت و ثقافت نے آذربائیجان کے شہر باکو میں پاکستان میں سیاحت کے فروغ کیلئے بیلی ڈانس کا اہتمام کیا گیا

😊@HamidMirPAK @murtazasolangi @RehamKhan1 @arsched @IrshadBhatti336 @Xadeejournalist @ZarrarKhuhro pic.twitter.com/up8HlPN1iT — Rab Nawaz Baloch (@RabNBaloch) September 6, 2019



Pakistan provides lucrative opportunities to the foreign investors for investment owing to its conducive business ambiance, finance adviser Hafeez Shaikh has said on multiple occasions.

He said the incumbent government was making strenuous efforts to ensure ease of doing business in the country.

He said despite financial constraints, the government was fully focused on promoting country’s export through motivating the local businesses.