Anti-Narcotics Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics court in Lahore on Saturday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Rana Sanaullah till September 14 in a heroin smuggling case.

As per reports, judge Masood Arshad was recalled and due to that no further proceedings could be made regarding this case.

Court also issued no orders regarding a request Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) made earlier about freezing Sanaullah’s assets.

On August 24, the PML-N leader’s remand was extended for 14 days.

During the hearing, the ANF prosecutor presented recordings of CCTV in which Sanaullah’s arrest could be seen.

On July 1, the PML-N lawmaker was arrested by ANF Lahore team when he was going from Faisalabad to Lahore

“We have arrested him for a reason. ANF is an institution that is responsible for arresting anyone who is guilty of selling or purchasing drugs,” ANF said in a statement back then.