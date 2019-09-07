Ahsan Iqbal criticises govt, economy

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that this government has broken records of all previous governments in taking loans.

“Economic condition is getting worse by the advent of each day. People are suffering due to faulty policies of this government,” he said.

“I am telling you by comparing both tenures in terms of figures that PML-N’s tenure was much better as the country was on the path of progress,” he further told media.

He accused the government of working for some foreign agenda as there hasn’t been issued enough funds for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

“Public is paying the price for the incompetence of this government and there is no respite in sight, PML-N worked day and night to make life better for a common man,” he said.

“A new election seems the only way where this country might get a break from disastrous policies of the current government,” he concluded.