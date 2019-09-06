Woman falls prey to Karo-Kari

LARKANA: A young woman, Sajida, wife of Rustam Buriro, was gunned down over the infamous allegation of Karo-Kari in Ali Abad locality here Friday within the limits of Rahmatpur police station.

Cops once again failed to arrest any of the accused despite massive deployment during Muharram-ul-Haram duties. People of the locality informed the cops who shifted the body to Chandka Hospital for the fulfillment of legal formalities.

The victim’s brother Kafeel Ahmed Buriro told newsmen that his sister was forced to leave her husband’s home over Karo-Kari allegation some time ago and was living with them since then. He further alleged that some armed accused, including Mumtaz Buriro and Bilawal Buriro, entered their house today and killed his sister. He said they would never forgive the accused. However, no case was filed till filing this report.