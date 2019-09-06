Water, sanitation issues to be resolved on priority: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was committed to resolving water and sanitation issues of the city.

Presiding over a meeting of Karachi water and sewerage board (KWSB) here at CM House, he directed KWSB to assess its network, its condition and plan its expansion so that people of this city could start receiving water when additional 200 MGD water land here.

Separately, the chief minister directed commissioner Karachi to assess the roads damaged by the recent heavy rains so that necessary planning could be made to repair them. He said that he was also planning to construct drainage along the roads where it has not been developed.

He said that he has already directed local bodies and district administration to continue garbage lifting and cleanliness work in the city during Moharram. Just after 10th Moharram, an especial drive would be launched to lift garbage to clean the city clean.

The chief minister has also directed Commissioner Karachi to conduct an inquiry through DC South how the hospital waste has directly discharged into the sea. He added that the hospital waste was dumped separately, but syringes and such other material has been seen splashed out by sea waves at the Clifton beach which was very serious.

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah on Friday morning visited the family of Rashid Minhas Shaheed in DHA.

He met with the mother of Rashid Minhas, asked her wellbeing and shared his view with her. Mother of Rashid Minhas Shaheed shared her memories of her son with the chief minister. He said that the defense of this country was very dear to every one of us but the sacrifices some of our mothers have rendered by sacrificing their sons on this homeland was matchless.

Anjum Minhas showed photographs, awards and certificates of his brother, Rashid Minhas Shaheed, to the chief minister and also shared his memories.