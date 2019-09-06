US wants an end to Kashmir lockdown

As Kashmiri people continue to suffer under a month-long blackout imposed by the Indian forces following the abolition of Article 370 that ended Kashmir’s special status enshrined in its constitution, the United States on Friday urged Indian authorities to respect fundamental rights and restore communication services in the region.

Talking to media persons in Washington, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus the US was concerned about reports about the continuous blockade of internet and mobile phone access in certain regions.

“We continue to be very concerned by widespread detentions and the restrictions on the residents of the region,” she said.

She urged the Indian government to respect human rights and restore access to services such as the internet and mobile networks.

The lockdown has paralysed the region for over a month. In a report, British medical journal Lancet expressed concern over the physical and mental health of Kashmiris who were languishing under military lockdown.