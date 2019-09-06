Three injured in Peshawar blast

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

At least three were reportedly wounded on Friday in a roadside blast in Peshawar’s Karkhano market, police said.

The nature of the blast is yet to be unidentified.

It came a day after a person was killed in Quetta when twin blasts shook the city’s Kharotabad and Khaizi Chowk areas.

Rescue sources had said that a cylinder blast took place inside a transport company’s office, wounding six people. As rescue officials and police reached the site of incident, another blast occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.