Three injured in Peshawar blast

At least three were reportedly wounded on Friday in a roadside blast in Peshawar’s Karkhano market, police said.
The nature of the blast is yet to be unidentified.
It came a day after a person was killed in Quetta when twin blasts shook the city’s Kharotabad and Khaizi Chowk areas.
Rescue sources had said that a cylinder blast took place inside a transport company’s office, wounding six people. As rescue officials and police reached the site of incident, another blast occurred.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.