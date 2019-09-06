Three burnt alive in Quetta van-tanker collision

QUETTA: At least three persons were burnt alive and several others were wounded when a van collided with an oil tanker in Quetta late Thursday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Saryab Road in Quetta when a van hit an oil tanker. A fire broke out after the accident due to which three persons were burnt alive and scores of others were injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue work. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.