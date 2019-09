LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passed away on Friday after he suffered a heart attack in Lahore, said sources close to the family.

The 67-year-old was born in Lahore in 1955.

He was one of the best leg-spinners of his time, taking 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 132 wickets in 104 ODIs.

He later served as the chief selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).