SHC frees citizen accused in murder case due to mistaken identity

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh on Friday ordered the unlock handcuffing of a citizen when he proved innocent in murder cases in which he was implicated due to fake Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with name of another murder accused.

An SHC bench, headed by SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh heard the bail plea of a Ghotki resident Abdullah Shar and ordered the officials to unlock his hand-cuff as he proved innocent.

Abdullah Shar was put into jail in place of another murder accused Mehrab Shar as his CNIC was wrongly made in the name of Mehrab.

Abdullah remained three years in prison in murder cases which were originally attempted by Mehrab Shar.

Shar’s in-laws with the help of corrupt government officials trapped him into murder cases. His in-laws asked him to let them make his CNIC for the construction of a new building in his name. However, his CNIC was made in the name of a murder accused Mehrab Shar who was required to police in multiple murders because there were three murder cases and other crime cases registered against him in 2011.

The chief justice lashed out at police and investigation officer after hearing the story of Abdullah Shar. “What investigation had been done by the Investigation Officer for three years,” the bench asked.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction over the statement of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Farukkh Lanjar. “Court staff arranged breakfast and new clothes for Abdullah Shar, his mother, and father have already passed away and he has no sister or brother and there is only his grandmother in his house.”

The court ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct an inquiry against those who made fake CNIC of Abdullah Shar. The hearing was held in Chamber of Chief Justice and he remarked that how could NADRA issue a fake CNIC?

Chief justice rejected the statement given by SSP Sukkur and remarked that the statement given by him was in favour of the second party. Later, SSP wrote another statement and submitted it to the court.

The court ordered that investigation in the matter should be continued.