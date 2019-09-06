Police rescue woman held captive for 10 years by brothers over inheritance dispute

HAFIZABAD: Punjab police on Friday rescued a woman in Hafizabad who had been held captive in a room by her two brothers for 10 years purportedly over an inheritance dispute.

According to a departmental spokesperson, police officials, while acting on an anonymous tip-off, raided the house where the woman, later identified as Naila Bibi, was being held captive.

According to the first investigation report (FIR) registered against the two alleged culprits, the informant said that the woman’s shrieks did not let neighbours sleep all night and it sounded like she was close to death, urging that the woman be rescued on a humanitarian basis.

Media reports disclosed that Naila’s brothers only fed her once a week and did not clean her room. When she was rescued, the bed, in which she was dwelling, was covered in her own excrement.

Following the rescue, a neighbour gave her a bath and changed her clothes before she was sent to the Rescue 1122 Trauma Centre.

Subsequently, police arrested one of her brothers present at the scene.

Punjab Human Rights Minister Ijaz Alam was also present at the time of the raid. He assured that the woman would be provided with the best possible medical care while the culprits of the heinous act would be given an exemplary punishment.