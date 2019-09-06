Police observe Defence Day, reaffirm resolve to serve people

LAHORE: Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said that the sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces and the way they are protecting Pakistan is exemplary and the nation, as well as Punjab Police, will always stand with families of the national heroes.

He expressed these views while addressing police officers on defense day and further said that Defense day of Pakistan is the day to reiterate the commitment with the martyrs and Ghazi officers of armed forces and officials of Punjab police are always prepared for this country and for protection of wealth and lives of the citizens. Police force will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives, he added.

He further said that martyrdom is a special honour bestowed by the Almighty on a few blessed and selected people.

As per directions of IG Punjab, Pakistan Defense day was observed with full zeal and zest and all field officers visited graves of martyrs of armed forces and laid floral wreaths on their graves and recited Fatiha for their higher ranks whereas police officers also met families of martyrs and paid homage for their sacrifices.

IGP Punjab directed all DPOs that every possible help should be ensured for the families of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces and if they face any problem related with police then it should be resolved on a priority basis. IG Punjab emphasized that the force should not abstain from any sacrifice during their official duties and must provide the best services to the public.