PML-N to join JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’ in Oct, claims Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has endorsed his ‘Azadi March’ in a message relayed to him by his son-in-law Muhammad Safdar.

On Aug 26, Fazl announced that his party has planned a decisive long march on Islamabad aimed at ousting the present “fake government” in October.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Fazl said after the putative endorsement of the PML-N supremo he hoped that the opposition would join hands with his party. However, the date for the march would be formally announced on Sept 18 in a meeting of the JUI-F central committee meeting.

He claimed that he was getting positive feedback from the people about the march as everyone wanted to get “rid of the incompetent government”.

The JUI-F chief said that he was not afraid of arrest and would devise strategy according to the situation.

Fazl also refused to rule out resigning from assemblies.

Commenting on the reversal of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) ordinance, the JUI-F chief commented that the withdrawal was of no use as ‘opportunists’ had taken advantage of it.