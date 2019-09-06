NAB approves references against Sharjeel Memon, others

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday approved references against Sindh Assembly member Sharjeel Inam Memon in assets beyond means case.

As per details, NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting with the executive board in which it was decided that three corruption references and 12 inquiries will be taken up by NAB to investigate further and to add a more convincing proof in the aforementioned cases. However, it was also finalised during the meeting that, from now on, sales and tax-related cases will be referred to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

NAB also decided to approve references against former managing director PSO Irfan Khalil along with another reference against Abdul Hameed for awarding construction contracts illegally causing 552 million rupees loss to the national exchequer.

In addition, inquiries against former Federal Minister Babar Ghauri, Senator Kulsoom Parveen and former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, while members of the Provincial Assembly Awais Shah, Ghulam Ali Nizamani and Saeed Khan Nizamani were also approved in the same meeting.

NAB chairman said that we are determined to take mega corruption cases to their logical end at the earliest and recover all the looted money from the exchequer. NAB has recovered directly or indirectly Rs 71 billion in the last 22 months, he added.

All efforts are being employed to eradicate menace of corruption from the society and soon this dream will be realised, he further said.