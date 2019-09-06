Mushaal Mullick, wife of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, shares video message on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, on Friday shared a video message wherein she said that Kashmiri people are an unarmed nation whose leaders are being detained in Indian jails.

In a video message shared on the occasion of Defence Day, Mushaal lauded the government’s decision to observe Defence Day in solidarity with the natives of Indian held Kashmir.

She urged the United Nations to fight for Kashmiris self-determination right. “Indian troops should leave the Kashmir,” she said.

“Today, my husband is being imprisoned in death cell of Tihar Jail,” she said, adding that Pakistan should become the voice of detained political leaders of occupied Kashmir and the population of the valley, majority of whom are Muslim.

She also appealed people to conduct special prayers for Kashmir after Friday’s prayer.