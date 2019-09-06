KP seeks return of Gandhara artefacts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is eyeing to bring back at least 3,000 artefacts belonging to Gandhara period that are housed in other provinces at present as it aims to promote religious tourism in the province.

According to report in BBC Urdu, the KP Tourism Minister Atif Khan has asked officials to finalise preparations as the government plans to soon approach the inter-provincial coordination committee for the recovery of the artefacts.

KP Archaeology and Museums Director of Archeology Dr Abdul Samad said after the passage of 18th Amendment in 2010, the inter-provincial coordination committee and other forums have been approached multiple times for the return of the antiques, but artefacts weren’t recovered.