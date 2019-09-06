International community should pressurise India to lift curfew in IOK, says Mishal

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, on Friday appealed to the international community to take notice of the worst Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir and pressurise New Delhi for the lifting of curfew in the held valley.

Addressing a meeting on the Defence and Kashmir Day, she said, “The world must wake up to the worst cruelties being perpetrated by occupation authorities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).”

Practical steps, she said, should be taken to help the people of IOJ&K, who had been denied their basic right of freedom and held hostage by the Indian forces.

The persistent curfew in the held state, she said, had created a starvation-like situation there, with acute shortage of essential items, including food and medicines. She said the occupied Kashmir was bleeding as the Indian forces were killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights’ violations there to suppress the just movement of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Mishal Malik said the Indian government had deployed its heavily armed soldiers in the occupied valley in an attempt to deprive the innocent Kashmiri people of their basic rights.

She said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unilateral action to change the special status of the IOJ&K was against the international law and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

She said the Indian forces were committing the genocide of Kashmiri people. The sacrifices of valiant Kashmiri people, however, would not go in vain and they would succeed in attaining their right to self-determination, she added.

Mishal Malik said India was replicating the policies of Hitler to satisfy its nefarious designs. The information blackout in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was aimed at pursuing the ambitions of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people, she added

She said Kashmir was an outstanding issue on the United Nations Security Council agenda, which would have to be settled in accordance with its resolutions and in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people

She further said that for the first time in history, the international media is also reporting on Indian policies and brutalities of its forces in the occupied Kashmir.