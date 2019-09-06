Imran tells Buzdar to expedite police reforms

–Punjab IGP directs police officers to follow new SOPs against torture, custodial deaths

Prime Minister Imran on Friday directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to expedite police informs in the province, according to media reports.

The premier met the provincial chief executive and expressed concern over the surge in killings in police custody and urged him to expedite the process of reforming Punjab Police.

The premier also directed him to take strict action against those who were hoarding supplies, leading to rise in inflation.

He also discussed the current political situation and expressed confidence in Buzdar’s performance in Punjab.

Meanwhile, taking cue from the prime minister’s orders, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan wrote a letter to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs CPOs and DPOs, wherein he expressed displeasure over custodial torture, deaths and illegal detentions, and warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the new directives.

The IGP also gave directions to the Internal Accountability Branch for immediate action against the persons involved in custodial deaths and in case of any custodial torture, death or illegal detention as per zero-tolerance policy. In the letter, field officers were further directed to perform their duties according to the issued SOPs ensuring that no accused in custody is being treated illegally.

This development follows accusations of brutality against the Punjab Police. The chief minister had earlier stressed that extrajudicial actions on part of law enforcement agencies were not acceptable.

He had also ordered an inquiry into the death of the ‘ATM robbery suspect’ which occurred under police custody.