IHC reserves verdict over plea on adverse conditions in Islamabad Zoo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved judgement in a case regarding adverse conditions of animals at the capital city’s zoo.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that Municipal Corporation Islamabad has accepted that it does not have sufficient funds to take care of the animals.

A lawyer argued that the money earned from Islamabad Zoo is not being spent on the care of animals. The funds generated from parking and other contracts are not used for the welfare of animals.

“It is our collective responsibility to take care of the rights of animals,” the bench remarked.

In an earlier hearing, Justice Athar Minallah said that the administration intends to bring three more elephants while even not properly taking care of a lone elephant in the zoo.

Addressing the zoo officials, the chief justice said if you people cannot take care of the elephant send it back to Sri Lanka.

The officials said that none of Pakistani zoo including the zoological gardens at Karachi and Lahore meet international standards.

The court remarked, if you could not provide proper food and care to animals then send them back to (their countries of origin).

The IHC had earlier handed over the charge of the zoo to the Ministry of Climate Change due to the adverse condition of animals in the zoo.