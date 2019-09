LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has been moved to Kot Lakhpat jail from Camp jail due to security reasons.

As per the notification, the Home Department maintained that he is being shifted to Kot Lakhpat due to security issues but they didn’t mention the nature of security threat.

He will be given B-class facilities in Kot Lakhpat Jail, according to the notification. didn’t