Dr Javaid Asgher to head task force on innovation

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to make a task force on innovation which will be headed by Dr Javaid Asgher.

Other members of this task force include Saleem Ghouri as an IT expert, Kamran Lashari as tourism expert, Muhammad Akram as water resources expert, and two other members yet to appointed by PM Imran.

As per the notification, this task force’s primary objective will be to discover and work on ideas with low cost that could in the long-run improve the lives of citizens.

The notification further states that this task force will come up with methods, if implemented, government agencies and departments would be able to work more resourcefully and could deliver fast.

The task fork will also encourage the public sector to link academia and research with development and industry.