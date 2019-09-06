Eight killed in Narowal road mishap

ZAFARWAL: Seven students and a rickshaw driver were killed while three others were critically injured on Friday when a speeding loader truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw in Narowal city.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Shaker Garh road of Zafarwal tehsil where all the nine victims riding on a motorcycle-rickshaw were on their way to school.

Three injured students were said to be critical and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police were investigating the incident and registered a case against the truck driver.