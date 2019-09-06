Dengue fever claims another life

KARACHI: Dengue viral fever has claimed one more life in Karachi city, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to eight since January.

Spokesman Prevention and Control Program of Dengue (PCPD) Sindh said a 34-year-old, Sultan Ali Sayani, resident of Diamond Super Market, district East area of Karachi, was brought to Aga Khan Hospital (AKU) a few days ago with dengue hemorrhagic fever.

The patient died due to dengue and its related complications during treatment.

A total of 1,658 dengue cases have been detected in Sindh province so far out of them, 1,585 were in Karachi and 73 in other districts.

Eight people have died due to dengue fever in Karachi this year so far.