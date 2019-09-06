NANKANA SAHIB/ISLAMABAD – Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has warned that Pakistan has atom bombs as small as 10 ml sachets, which are best suited for economically struggling nuclear powers.

Talking to the media after inspecting under-construction railway station building here on Sunday, Rasheed warned the Narendra Modi led government of India that Pakistan’s atom bomb sachets are ideal for backpackers and low-budget travelers.

“These are especially useful for those backpacking across northeastern Pakistan and hoping to get visa on arrival on the other side of the LoC,” Rasheed warned.

An exclusive glimpse at the bomb set to be unveiled by Pakistan shows sachet packaging of small amounts of fissile ingredients such as weapons-grade uranium.

The sachet works as an atom bomb and conditioner, not only self-providing the conditions for a nuclear war, but also carrying unconditional levels of insanity to go ahead with its usage.

The small packaging allows the global poor to afford these products instead of the more expensive nuclear bombs, typically carrying over 20 kilotonnes of TNT.

Talking to The Dependent, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the government has finalised its atom bomb sachets, and is currently mulling the name.

“’Dead on Shoulders’ is the name that the Prime Minister likes. It’s sufficiently menacing, but also has a nice ring to it,” Chaudhry said.

“We’re also considering Phaintene Pro V, because phaintee is a word that conveys the desired message in the region, an