KARACHI: An accountability court in Hyderabad on Friday granted 13-day physical remand of Iqbal Z Ahmed to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) case.

The court has directed NAB to produce Ahmed before the AC Hyderabad on September 18, said a statement issued by the NAB Karachi here on Friday.

Iqbal, who was arrested by NAB Karachi on September 4, has been shifted to Police Station of NAB Karachi.