Army fully capable of giving befitting response to enemy: Firdous 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday while paying rich tributes to martyrs and ghazis on the 54th Defence Day said that, on this day, our valiant forces foiled the evil designs of the enemy.

In her message on the eve of Defence Day, Awan said our martyrs are our pride who defeated a several times bigger enemy. She said this is the most memorable day in the military history of Pakistan.

She said it is also the day of reaffirmation to make Pakistan welfare and impregnable force by reviving the spirit of unity, harmony, and brotherhood.

“This is the day which reaffirms our resolve for the defence of the motherland against all threats.”

The PTI stalwart noted Pakistan’s armed forces are fully equipped and capable to give a befitting response to any act of aggression by the enemy.

Regarding Kashmir, Awan said the dream of durable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without a permanent solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions.

She said Kashmir is Pakistan’s “jugular vein”, adding that defending the stance of Kashmiris amount to strengthening the defence of Pakistan.