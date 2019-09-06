AJK president urges UNSC to take practical steps to end Kashmir dispute

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to push India to stop its genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony held to commemorate Defense and Martyrs Day in AJK capital, Muzaffarabad, on Friday, Khan said Indian actions in occupied Kashmir have put the security of the entire region at stake.

He said the UN body should take practical steps to end the miseries and agony of Kashmiri people.

He further said the people of occupied Kashmir are not alone. Entire Pakistani nation and Azad Kashmir people stand by them on all fronts.

The AJK president affirmed that no power of the world can deprive the people of held Jammu and Kashmir of their right to self-determination. He said the Kashmiri people have been fighting against the Indian tyranny and oppression over the last seven decades.

This Defense and Martyrs Day today is also being marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm the support of Pakistani nation to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir who have been under lockdown for over a month now.