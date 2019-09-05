Zardari, Talpur’s remand extended till Sept 19 in money laundering, Park Lane cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till Sept 19 in the money laundering and Park Lane references.

Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas presided over the hearing of the references as the former president was produced in the court amid strict security arrangements.

The judge remarked that the concerned judge has been hearing the cases and he would continue with the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court marked their attendance and adjourned the hearing without proceeding any further.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises and the public was denied entry during the hearing hours.