Zardari loses cool with policemen

RAWALPINDI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday lost his temper with security personnel who were escorting him and his sister Faryal Talpur out of the accountability court following the hearing in the on-going Park Lane reference.

A TV footage showed the PPP co-chairman expressing anger while holding a stick in his hand asking the policemen to clear the way for his sister in a rather crowded court building.

Prior to the incident, the court extended the remands of Zardari and Talpur in money laundering and Park Lane references. The court asked the NAB to present the suspects again on Sept 19 after the expiry of their present remand.

Zardari’s daughter Aseefa was also present in the court during the hearing.