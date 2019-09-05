Student tortured to death by teacher

LAHORE: A student of 10th class died after being brutally tortured by a teacher for not learning his lesson in Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to details provided by classmates, Hafiz Hanain 16, a student of Class 10, was harshly tortured by his teacher Kamran with batons and kicks for not learning the lesson.

The student was critically injured due to torture and rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The police have arrested the teacher after a case against him was registered.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Education Dr Murad Raas took notice of the student’s death and ordered to register a case against the teacher.

“We are standing with the bereaved family,” the provincial minister for education said.