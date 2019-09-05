Steps being taken to control dengue: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that effective measures were being made to control dengue across the province.

According to a statement, Rashid said that the medical staff members are present at government hospitals in Rawalpindi for 24 hours.

The minister directed concerned chief executive officers (CEOs) to forward reports regarding the steps being implemented against dengue outbreak.

She urged for results from the practical steps taken by the health-related authorities present in the field at any cost. She also asked for running a public awareness campaign for the prevention from dengue fever.

Rashid said that the government is paying attention to the surveillance of outdoor and indoor of the hospitals.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a thorough report from the health secretary while showing concern over the increasing number of dengue cases.

He said the plan devised for control of dengue should be implemented effectively. “Special heed should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.”

Buzdar directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to mobilize field teams for this purpose.

He said immediate measures should be taken for early disposal of accumulated rainwater.

Rashid, on Aug 26, declared an emergency at Rawalpindi hospitals to combat the rising number of dengue fever cases.