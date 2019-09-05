SHC seeks reply over exorbitant fees being charged by private schools

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the administration of private schools till September 25, in a case related to exorbitant fees charged from the parents.

At the outset of the hearing, the court bench showed its resentment over the administration of the private schools’ association over failing to control over exorbitant fees being charged from the parents despite the court’s orders.

The court has directed the said parties to submit their response in the case.

At the last hearing of the case on August 19, the SHC had ordered action against schools raising the fee by more than five percent.

The ruling was passed by the SHC while hearing a contempt of court plea filed by the parents against schools raising more than 5 percent fee despite court’s orders.

The bench had said the Supreme Court had made it clear that the five percent increase in the school fee would be implemented by June 2017.

The bench ordered schools to return extra money charged from the parents in this regard.

Apprising the court the additional advocate general had said, the government has issued notices to the schools. “Action will be initiated soon against the schools found violating the court orders,” it said.

On Dec 13 last year, then Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered all private schools across Pakistan to cut down their fees while instructing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to freeze the accounts of at least two schools.