SC moved against SJC’s decision to dismiss reference against ex-CJP Nisar

Representatives of civil society have moved the Supreme Court after their reference, filed in Oct 2018, against former chief justice Saqib Nisar was dismissed by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The reference, filed under Article 209 for breach of the judges’ code of conduct, was taken up by the council after Nisar’s retirement and disposed of in March 2018.

According to a local media outlet, the petitioners claimed they were never informed of the SJC decision and that they had only learned of its disposal after writing a letter to the SC registrar.

They also questioned the SJC’s decision to take up the reference two months after former CJP’s retirement.

The petitioners expressed concern over the implications of the SJC order and how the council’s “indifference” towards allegations of misconduct would allow impunity to prevail.