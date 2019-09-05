Sargodha woman gives birth to sextuplets

SARGODHA: After seven years into marriage, a woman in Sargodha gave birth to healthy sextuplets, hospital sources said on Thursday.

Ghazala was shifted to a local private hospital after labor pain where she gave birth to six babies, including four boys and two girls.

According to the hospital administration, these babies were the first for the woman. The woman and the sextuplets are said to be in good health.

Officials at the hospital said the woman’s giving birth to six babies at the same time is the first incident of its kind in the hospital’s history.

Prior to that, a woman had given birth to quintuplets at the same hospital.