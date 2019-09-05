‘RSS killed Gandhi’: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a party which killed Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and now it is ruling over India.

“Gandhi was killed by RSS because he used to talk about humanity.”

Talking to reporters in Lahore, Chohan said Modi government, on August 5, robbed rights of the people of Kashmir by scraping its special status guaranteed in the Indian constitution.

He said Kashmiris struggle for their just right to self-determination cannot be suppressed by Modi with his nefarious designs.

Chohan said Pakistan will continue to support people of Kashmir at every forum and ruled out any compromise on the issue.

Recalling the memory of September 6, 1965, the minister said, India was beaten by Pakistan and vowed for a befitting response again, in case of any cross border misadventure.

Without mentioning anyone, Chohan said Pakistan is not having such a prime minister who will send mangoes to him; neither he talks from parchees.