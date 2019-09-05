‘Red letter’ issued to 27 ministries for ‘critical delay’ in task completion

ISLAMABAD: In a rather unusual development, the Prime Minister Office on Thursday issued a ‘red letter’ to 27 ministries/divisions for a “critical delay” in performing the tasks assigned by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

The red letter, which is considered to be a final warning and an expression of displeasure, was issued to the secretaries for 27 federal ministries/divisions.

Through the letter, the PMO asked the concerned ministries/divisions to complete the assigned tasks by Sept 9 and submit a compliance report on the matter to the premier.

According to the red letter issued to one ministry/division, it had earlier been given a month to complete certain tasks.

These tasks included:

Provision of the list of positions lying vacant at all levels for framing or update of recruitment rules

Provision of the list of positions lying vacant at all levels that could be re-designated, rationalised or deleted

Provision of the list of officers/officials (all type of ex-cadres) eligible for promotion not being promoted due to various reasons

Timely disposal of all disciplinary proceedings initiated against government employees that are lying pending for more than three months

Provision of data on a prescribed format regarding record/files to be archived, machinery, vehicles, equipment to be condemned and disposed-off as per the approved procedure

The letter said that in order to ensure clarity, two briefing sessions had also been convened.

The red letter, the PMO noted, would factor into the performance report of the concerned ministry. The letter further urged the ministry to complete tasks for which deadlines had not yet met.