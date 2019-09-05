Police officer suspended over misconduct with elderly woman

LAHORE: A police officer, who was seen misbehaving with an elderly woman in a video that went viral on social media, was suspended on Wednesday.

The video showed the police officer — identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asif — misbehaving and arguing with an old woman, who had come to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Arif Nawaz, to register her complaint.

The police officer in question can be seen as intimidating the old woman and throwing her stick away.

IG Punjab Nawaz, thereafter, suspended ASI Asif, who belongs to Punjab Constabulary.

Punjab government spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill subsequently announced on social media that the police officer was arrested.

The video generated huge backlash on social media against Punjab police, especially in light of the alleged killing of a mentally challenged suspect at the hands of the police which occurred few days ago.