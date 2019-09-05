PM Imran apprises Oman’s parliamentary delegation of Kashmiris’ plight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received a parliamentary delegation of Oman at the Prime Minister Office on Thursday.

The Omani delegation was headed by Chairman Majles Al’Shura Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawalia and comprised Mohammed Ali Amer Baqi, Mohameed Khamis Abdullah Al Badi, Mohameed Ramadhan Qasim Al Balushi, Yoonis Yaqoob Issa Al Siyabi, Murad Ali Yousaf, Salim Hamad Saed Al Mufarraji and Ambassador Al Sheikh Omar Al Marhoon.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister apprised the visiting delegation about the plight of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian forces.

The two sides reiterated the need to further enhance bilateral trade ties and to strengthen mutual cooperation in various areas.