Kashmir is defence line of Pakistan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday stated that the nation would observe the 54th Defence Day on Friday as a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

In a tweet, she termed Kashmir as “the line of defence” of Pakistan and asserted that defending the stance of Kashmiris was tantamount to strengthening the defence of Pakistan.

Firdous said Pakistan has been steadfast in supporting Kashmiris and the country would continue exposing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every available forum in the world.