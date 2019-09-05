Judge appointed to probe suspect’s death in police custody

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Senior Civil Judge Shaikh Fayaz Hussain was tasked to carry out a probe into the death of viral ATM thief Salahuddin who allegedly died from severe torture by police in Rahim Yar Khan.

The District and Session court appointed Mr Hussain as an inquiry officer.

The station house officer (SHO) and two investigation officers of the City-A-Division Police Station, who were nominated in the murder case, have been issued notices to appear before the judicial officer.

Salahuddin Ayubi’s father has also been served a notice to take part in the investigation.

SHO Mahmoodul Hassan and investigation officers Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain were accused of killing Ayubi during interrogation.

Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan last week after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.