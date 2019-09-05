ISPR DG requests Pakistanis to reach out to martyrs’ families

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said requested Pakistanis to reach out to the families of martyrs as over 81,000 lives have been sacrificed by the army in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking to a private news channel, the ISPR DG said that great nations always remember their martyrs.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the Kashmir an international issue because of his government’s unilateral decision of annexing the disputed territory.

He said that Pakistan Armed Forces are prepared against any form of misadventure. “Pakistan Army has a keen eye on the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and would respond in a befitting manner if India makes another mistake like the one it made on February 27,” he said.

The ISPR DG said that the government is actively pursuing the Kashmir case against India on the diplomatic front. “Pakistan Army has been standing with Kashmiris for the past 72 years and will support them till they get their freedom from Indian occupation,” he said.

He also said that no other country can compete with Pakistan and no other army can compete with the Pakistan Army. “We are proud of our institute,” he added.

Major General Ghafoor said that a ceremony would be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on September 6 and urged the public to watch the ceremony. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also praised the institution for taking care of the families of the martyrs. “A major part of our welfare fund goes to the families of the martyrs,” he said.

The ISPR DG also appreciated Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor’s announcement of providing free education to the family members of martyrs.