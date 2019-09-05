In meeting with Pak HC, British lawmakers agree to raise voice for held Kashmir

LONDON: British parliamentarians have agreed to work for ensuring the alleviation of oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan High Commissioner in London, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, the assurance was given during a closed meeting between Zakaria and a large number of British MPs facilitated by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir.

Lawmakers acknowledged that the Kashmir issue is an internationally recognised dispute that awaits the implementation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions for the past 70 years.

On the occasion, High Commissioner Zakaria reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris who have been suffering at the hands of Indian troops in their struggle for self-determination.

He lauded all British parliamentarians for becoming the voice for suffering Kashmiris.