Four dead as tractor trolley hits bike in Lahore

LAHORE: Four including a woman and three children died when a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle here in the provincial capital on Thursday, police said.

According to details, the accident took place near Gujjar Colony of Lahore where a speeding driven tractor trolley knocked down a motorcycle carrying four people.

A woman and three children died on the spot in the accident. The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene.

The bodies were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after postmortem. The police impounded the tractor trolley and after registering a case against the driver.