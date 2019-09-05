Former MPA found dead in her house

LAHORE: Former provincial lawmaker Parveen Sikandar Gill was found dead in her house in Lahore’s Naseerabad area on Thursday, police said.

Officials said that the former MPA, who lived alone in her house, had rope marks around her neck and expressed suspicion that she had been strangled to death.

The 64-year-old started her political career in late 1970s and was a member of the local government in Lahore during the regime of Gen Ziaul Haq.

Gill was elected to the Punjab Assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in 2002. She also served as the secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) Women Wing and Punjab Olympic Association’s (POA) vice president.