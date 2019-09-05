CM Punjab constitutes PLRA board

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar constituted a five-member board of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), Pakistan Today learnt.

According to a letter (available with Pakistan Today) the nominated board members include Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz who is a retired PAS officer, Dr Jawaid Abdul Ghani who is a professor, Mubeen Uddin Qazi who is advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Muhammad Yasrab Hanjra who is retired PCS officer and Waqar Mushtaq Toor an advocate of the Lahore High Court.

Sources within the PRLA said that the body (PRLA) is designed to improve and modernize the system of land records and to improve the land records service delivery while the board was responsible for administration and authority.

Sources further said, “No board had been constituted for over two years and the delay was causing many problems. The major issue was the increment in salaries which had been pending for three years. Similarly, there is no service structure for the staff and other important employees. All drafts regarding service structure and increment in salaries are ready but can be approved only by the approval of the board. Now board officials will have to take immediate steps to resolve these issues”.

Spokesperson of PLRA, Ali Raza Butter said, “All pending issues will resolve soon and the board meeting will be convened after Aashoora. There is no change in the composition of the board. As per law, only five members are nominated by CM Punjab whereas other members include senior member Board of Revenue (BoR), member (Taxes) (BoR) , all Commissioners, director-general of PLRA. The tenure of members apart from ex officio members shall be three years unless it is terminated under section 8 of the Act. The chief minister can only alter or modify the composition of the Board”. He concluded.