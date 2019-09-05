Actor Abid Ali passes away

Veteran television star, director and producer Abid Ali passed away in a Karachi hospital after a prolonged liver disease. He was 67.

His wife Rabia Abid Ali and daughter Rahma Ali confirmed his death.

Born Abid Sher Ali in 1952 in Quetta, he worked as an actor, director, and producer, acting in several TV and film productions.

After working at Radio Pakistan, Abid Ali launched a successful career as an actor with the PTV drama ‘Jhok Sial’ in 1973. But he was perhaps best known for his role as ‘Dilawar Khan’ in ‘Waris’, the classic 1979 PTV drama serial.

He was the director and producer of ‘Dasht’, a 1993 hit drama in which he also played the role of ‘Shams Shah’.

Abid Ali is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance. He has three daughters, including renowned model and actress Iman Aly and singer Rahma Ali.

The deceased actor’s namaz-e-janaza will be offered after Friday prayers at 1pm at Masjid Ashiq in Karachi’s Bahria Town.