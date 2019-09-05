Actor Abid Ali breathes his last in Karachi

Veteran television star, director and producer, Abid Ali, 67, on Thursday died in Karachi after a prolonged liver disease, confirmed wife Rabia Abid.

His death came a day after rumours that had declared the actor died in Karachi. However, the rumours were binned by his family, which had said that the actor was in the hospital under constant supervision.

His daughter actor Iman Aly had also lashed out at people for spreading rumours about their father’s death.

He had acted in numerous television and film productions in Pakistan, but is best known for his role as Dilawar Khan in the PTV classic drama Waris (1979).

He was the director and producer of ‘Dasht’, a 1993 hit drama in which he also played the role of ‘Shams Shah’.

Abid Ali is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance. He has three daughters, including renowned model and actress Iman Aly and singer Rahma Ali.

The deceased actor’s namaz-e-janaza will be offered after Jumma prayers at 1 pm at Masjid Ashiq in Karachi Bahria Town.